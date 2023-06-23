Gilda's Club to host 'Run for Hope' June 24

The affiliate of the Cancer Support Community is excited to bring its 5k and one-mile fun run race to Coal Valley this year. Pets are welcome!

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Gilda's club is hosting its annual "Run for Hope" in Coal Valley on June 24 and registration is still open.

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the fun run starts at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served after the run. At this time, over 150 runners are expected to participate.

The race kicks off at The Rock Party Facility, located at 302 1st St. in Coal Valley.

WQAD is proud to be a sponsor of this year's Gilda's Club "Run for Hope".

"New this year, we have yard signs along the route to honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer," says Development and Event Manager Lexi Bull. "Our goal is to have the race route filled with constant reminders of why individuals are running."

Additionally, runners can make custom bibs where they can write for whom are running and add photos.

The club is inviting everyone, including your furry friends. The Purina Doggy Dash allows dogs to run with their owners, and "Run for Hope" dog bandanas are available for ten dollars.

If you would like to register to run of volunteer, information can be found here.

About Gilda's Club: Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides no-cost support, education and hope to all people impacted by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, we are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Our global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people touched by cancer. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is now located on both sides of the river at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, (Genesis West) Davenport, IA 52804 and 600 John Deere Road Suite 100, (UnityPoint Health) Moline, IL 61265.