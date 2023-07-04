Running with a special guest: The Firecracker Run

The 41st annual run has both a 5k and 10k, along with a fun run and a special guest.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The 41st annual Genesis Firecracker Run took place this morning, and this year had a special guest.

Runners had the opportunity to meet a Clydesdale horse, brought by Stern Beverage Inc. Stern also showcased special Budweiser, Bud Light and Bud-non-alcoholic Folds of Honor bottles--which were available to participants as supplies lasted.

Racers took off at 7:30 a.m. on 15th Avenue in downtown East Moline for the 5k and 10k races. They were followed by the Frontline "Kiddie Run", the IMEG Mile, the award ceremony, and the Hospital Bed Races.

When the race finished, Devin Allbaugh finished first in the 5k with a time of 15:32, with Madelyn Miller being the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 19:02.

In the 10k race. Keith Sands led the leaderboard with a time of 34:43, and Alyssa Farrell led the women's division running in 40:02.