Bethany for Children & Families' free mobile dental clinic preps for relaunch

MOLINE, Ill. — After being paused for nearly two years, Bethany for Children & Families is preparing to relaunch its Give Kids a Smile Program mobile dental clinic, according to a news release from the social services provider.
Volunteers from United Way of the Quad Cities spent Thursday morning assembling dental health kits and sanitizing the 39-foot mobile dental clinic bus.
Bethany began providing the Give Kids a Smile program in 2011, going on to provide dental services to over 25,000 children in the Quad Cities area. The program focuses on expanding access to dental care for underserved, low-income children.
The program will make its comeback sometime this Fall. For more information, visit Bethany's website.
For additional information about United Way of the Quad Cities initiatives, visit their website.
More From News 8
Annual 'Flu-Free QC' campaign kicks off with free flu shots, Bandits tickets for elementary students
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel