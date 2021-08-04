x
Virtual Tour: Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park

WQAD takes you through the multiple facilities that make Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park a great place for all kinds of outdoor hobbyists.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — For the second edition of the Virtual Tour series, WQAD takes you to a versatile park in Bettendorf that has something for everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Crow Creek Park, located at 4701 Devils Glen Road, is a park with multiple facilities for various sports and outdoor activities for both the average visitor and a hobbyist.

The park features:

  • Dog parks for both small and large dogs
  • Playgrounds
  • Trials for running and nature enjoyment
  • Baseball, softball, soccer, and basketball complexes
  • Skatepark
  • The Dek Hockey Facility
  • The Quarry, a pond with catch-and-release fishing
  • Picnic shelters

Many of the facilities, including someone of the picnic shelters and sports fields are available for rental reservations.

