Virtual Tour: Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park

BETTENDORF, Iowa — For the second edition of the Virtual Tour series, WQAD takes you to a versatile park in Bettendorf that has something for everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.
Crow Creek Park, located at 4701 Devils Glen Road, is a park with multiple facilities for various sports and outdoor activities for both the average visitor and a hobbyist.
The park features:
- Dog parks for both small and large dogs
- Playgrounds
- Trials for running and nature enjoyment
- Baseball, softball, soccer, and basketball complexes
- Skatepark
- The Dek Hockey Facility
- The Quarry, a pond with catch-and-release fishing
- Picnic shelters
Many of the facilities, including someone of the picnic shelters and sports fields are available for rental reservations.