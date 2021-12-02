Davenport's Vander Veer Lagoon is thick enough for skating as of Feb. 11, 2021

The VanderVeer Lagoon is safe for ice skating as of mid-February, 2021, according to the City of Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The VanderVeer Lagoon is safe for ice skating as of mid-February, 2021, according to the City of Davenport.

The ice in the lagoon has been cleared off for residents who want to partake. The city reminds ice skaters to "keep in mind the frigid temperatures" before going out.

The Vander Veer lagoon is located at the corner of Brady Street and West Central Park Avenue in the northeast corner of Vander Veer Park.

⛸⛸Hey, #Davenport, the lagoon at Vander Veer is finally thick enough for skating! Staff has cleared snow off an area for residents to skate on, but also wants everyone to please keep in mind the frigid temperatures we are experiencing. pic.twitter.com/qYFoxyGGAa — Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) February 11, 2021

According to the Famer's Almanac, it's safe for a single person on foot to be on ice when it is three inches thick.

Ice thickness for a group moving in single file is recommended to be at four inches.

"Always be cautious," recommends the Farmer's Almanac. "If you are unsure if the ice is safe, don't take your chances!"

See the almanac's safe ice thickness chart, here.