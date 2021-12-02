Kids at the Davenport Y make hundreds of Valentine's Day cards for seniors stuck in isolation due to the pandemic

A program that began in April of 2020 aims to brighten the older population's day, while offering a valuable lesson to children.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kids at the YMCA in Davenport helped to make a brighter Valentine's Day for seniors in the community who have been stuck in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a program called Art for the Heart children have sent cards with kind greetings inside to the older population. It was founded in April of 2020 by Annie Johnson.

She explained that the program is mutually beneficial for kids and seniors alike, with nursing home residents getting a kind greeting and kids learning a valuable lesson that it's better to give than to receive.

"We've seen that these kids have gone above and beyond with wanting to do more and more and its been great," said Johnson.