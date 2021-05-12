Tudi's Tribe celebrates 20th anniversary

A local organization that benefits children with cancer recently marked its 20th anniversary with a celebration event.

Tudi's Tribe, a group organized by Brad Baltzelr, grants wishes to kids with cancer in the local area, and it celebrated its 20th anniversary with an event at Coal Valley's Oakwood Country Club on Saturday, December 4.

The event featured fireworks, dancing, and wine tasting, featuring WQAD's Denise Hyntka as emcee.

"It's very, very very rewarding. It's sad also. The one thing I really like is seeing the parents...they form a comradery outside of the hospital with the kids," says Baltzer.