'It changes every body' l Davenport family to continue annual tradition of gun violence walk and rally

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Loved ones of a Quad City shooting victim are among those who will take their calls to stop gun violence to the streets this weekend.

The family of Arthur Abbey, 32, is just one of many who have been impacted.

He's paralyzed from the shoulders-down after being shot in Davenport back in 2017.

His mother now cares for him full-time following the incident.

She's planning to host her 4th annual walk and rally this weekend to bring awareness to the crisis.

"I just want people to know that gun violence is out here ruining people's lives," Anissa Quinn, Arthur's mother said. "It changes every body. And I have said it before, my son is paralyzed and I feel like I'm paralyzed with him."

The walk is this Saturday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. from Davenport's 4th and Warren streets to the Davenport police station downtown. Then the rally will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center located at 318 E. 7th St. in Davenport.

Organizers said the rally will be held to give back to the community. It will include food, drinks, snow cones, a DJ with entertainment, bounce house, and much more.

Going forward, Arthur's family hopes to find a better house that fits his needs, including hardwood floors to accommodate a portable chair lift. He currently does not stay in his own room, as he's monitored in the home's living room with no privacy. Quinn said Arthur could also use a walk-in shower and a new bed, as the current one is uncomfortable due to Arthur's spine damage. Quinn said a service dog would assist in supporting care for Arthur, especially overnight.

The family has created a GoFundMe page for anyone who can help with providing any donation for Arthur's future and care, which you can find by clicking/tapping here.

To see Arthur's story or our coverage of highlighting Anissa's work as a 2023 Jefferson Awards nominee, click/tap here.