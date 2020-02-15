The free gift you can give your loved ones for Valentine's Day that may mean more

It's estimated people will spend more than $27 Billion this year on Valentine's Day. But there's something you can do that only takes a moment to show you care.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's estimated people will spend more than $27B on jewelry, flowers, and chocolates for their loved ones on Valentine's Day. But there's something you can give for free any day of the year that could mean even more. We went out to see how willing people in the Quad Cities were to give the gift of a phone call.

It doesn't matter where you are. We found Michael Cribbs filling up his car with gas. We stopped him, and we asked him if he was willing to take a moment to call someone he cares about and tell them how he feels. Right away, he picked up his phone and called his wife, Sherell.

"Hello?

Hey, how you doing sweetheart?

Hanging in there, honey, how are you?

I just wanted to call you and let you know I love you, and I hope you have a very special day today.

Well thank you, husband, aren’t you sweet?

We appreciate you.

Well thank you. I appreciate that.

Have a good day at work, honey. Alright, bye."

The phone call ends, but the smile on Michael's face is permanent.

"Valentine's Day shouldn't be the day we express how much we love someone. It should be everyday," says Michael.

After Michael left us smiling, we went and found Tori Dierikx. She's in the Army, and is headed to serve in Hawaii next week. We caught her at a coffee shop catching up with a friend before she leaves. Right away, she knew who she was going to call, her dad.





"Hello?

It's your daughter. I wanted to call and tell you I love you and appreciate you.

What'd you do?

I didn’t do anything!

Good golly, I love you back!

Happy Valentine's Day. I love you.

Happy Valentine's Day to you too, baby! Love you."

And then there's Meg Koenig, who says she forgets to call her mom a lot of the time. But on this day, when we asked, she didn't hesitate.

"Hi!

I just want to say I love you and appreciate you.

Thank you honey, that’s so sweet. I love you too!"

Whether making these calls is part of your typical day, or not, there wasn't one phone call made that didn't leave the caller with a smile.

"It made me feel good. I don’t appreciate my mom as much as I need t," says Meg.

"Don’t take things for granted. Tell people you love them. Ask them to go do something because you never know when that could be taken away," says Tori.