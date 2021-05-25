Summer swimming is back for 2021 in the Quad Cities

Riverside Family Aquatic Center and Whitewater Junction have announced they are opening Memorial Day weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — Community pools in the Quad Cities are opening back up for the 2021 summer season, after remaining closed for 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.

Riverside Family Aquatic Center and Whitewater Junction on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities were both impacted by the pandemic. Riverside missed the entire 2020 season. Whitewater had a delayed opening, in late June with limited entry.

Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline will open on Saturday, May 29th. The facility is family-friendly, with a zero-depth entry, lap pool, and interactive water playground.

The pool is located at 3300 5th Avenue

Lifeguards are on duty

Concessions are available on site

Riverside Family Aquatic Center opens THIS Saturday at Noon! We haven't been open since August 2019 and we're so excited to finally welcome you back! Posted by Moline Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

Whitewater Junction in Rock Island is opening for the summer on Saturday, May 29. The facility offers waterslides, a zero-depth to nine-foot deep pool, a tot slide, and splash features.

The pool is located at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island

Lifeguards are on duty

Concessions are available on site