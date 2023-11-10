Shop Iowa Day 2023: How to find deals and discounts online

Learn more about some of the online deals and discounts that are available on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

IOWA, USA — If you are looking to get started on holiday shopping a little earlier, Shop Iowa Day may be the thing for you.

What is Shop Iowa Day?

Wednesday, Oct. 11 is a day to shop online at local Iowa businesses while saving money. It is both a way to shop conveniently from your phone or computer — like Amazon Prime Days — but also shop local.

Some discounts available on Shop Iowa Day:

30% off discount for all purchases using coupon code

A chance to win a $500 Shop Iowa shopping spree grand prize, or one of four additional Shop Iowa gift cards

$5 Shop Iowa gift card for every $25 gift card purchased

Who is participating in Shop Iowa Day?

From small boutiques to craft distilleries, there's something for everyone on your shopping list. You can also find coffee shops, comic book stores and apparel companies listed.