x
WQAD.com

Shoes and clothing tax-free in Iowa Friday and Saturday

Back-to-school shopping, or just your weekend retail therapy, is going to be a whole lot cheaper in Iowa as clothes and shoes are temporarily exempt from sales tax.
The tax-free holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 7 and ends midnight Saturday, Aug. 8. Most clothing and footwear items that cost less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption.

The tax-free holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 7 and ends midnight Saturday, Aug. 8. Most clothing and footwear items that cost less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption.

All businesses that are open in Iowa are required to participate.

For more information about the holiday, visit the Iowa Department of Revenue's website.

