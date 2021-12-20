Avoid the holiday shipping cutoff! Shop our no-ship gift guide

If you’ve still got people left on your Christmas list to buy for, you'll want to look at options that don’t require shipping.

MOLINE, Ill. — If you’ve still got people left on your list to buy for, you'll want to start looking at options that don’t require shipping. Ground shipping deadlines have passed for those hoping to get out gifts and holiday cards before Dec. 25.

For packages to arrive by Christmas Day, they must:

Ship via FedEx by: 3Day Freight and Express Saver - Dec. 21. 2Day and 2Day Freight - Dec. 22. 1Day Freight - Dec. 23. Same Day - Dec. 24.

Ship via UPS by: 3 Day Select - Dec. 21. 2nd Day Air - Dec. 22. Next Day Air - Dec. 23.

Ship via U.S. Postal Service by: Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23.



But don't let the deadlines get you down! Here are some WQAD-approved no-ship gift ideas that will put a smile on anyone's face, no matter their age or interests.

Shop local.

Give a gift that lasts for years - a perennial! Bestow upon your loved ones a blooming Christmas cactus or poinsettia plant from Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf. WQAD's plant expert Craig Hignight recommends both plants for holiday gifts because they flower throughout the winter and thrive in an indoor setting.

After a long year of stress, one of the best things you can offer someone is the gift of self-care. Treat your loved one to an at-home spa day with handmade soaps, bath bombs and body lotions from Splash in Moline.

For the sweet-lovers in your life, grab all the goodies you could possibly want from The Shameless Chocoholic in Moline and LeClaire. There, you’ll find pounds of fresh-made chocolate, vintage candies, tasty truffles, decadent fudge and delectable caramels.

It was the year of babies, and you might have a lot of little ones on your list to buy for. Shop cognitive toys, plushies, books, blankets and other supplies for the babes, tots and moms in your life at Baby Bamboo Boutique in LeClaire.

Opt for curbside pickup.

Nationwide retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy offer curbside pickup services that allow you to order your gifts online and get them delivered directly into your trunk. It’s a way to avoid the long register lines and crowded aisles as everyone else gets their last-minute holiday shopping done.

Gift an experience.

Get tickets to a show at one of the Quad Cities' many live theater venues or a Quad City Storm hockey game at the TaxSlayer Center. Spend quality time with loved ones by going axe-throwing, bowling, or trying your luck at an escape room.