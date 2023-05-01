Farmers market guide: Where to shop from local vendors this summer in QC

MOLINE, Ill. — Whether you go for fresh produce, homemade baked goods or handcrafted doodads, farmers' markets are a great opportunity to buy local and support the community's farmers, artists and small business owners.
Here's where to shop this market season across the Quad Cities area:
Bettendorf Farmers’ Market: The market is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from May through October at 2850 18th St. in Bettendorf.
Freight House Farmers’ Market: The outdoor market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays starting May 6. Due to flooding along the riverfront, this market's temporary location will be the Scott County Administration Building at 600 W 4th St. in Davenport.
Mercado on Fifth: The market is open 5-10 p.m. Fridays from May 26 through Sept. 30 at 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline.
Muscatine Area Farmers Market: The market is open 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday from May to October on the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets in Muscatine.
QC Farmers’ Market: Shop online on the market’s website through 9 p.m. Thursdays and pick up your order from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.
Twin City Farmers Market: The indoor market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Their indoor market is open year-round every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon as well.
Did we miss your market? Email our newsroom with the details and we'll make sure it's added to the list!
