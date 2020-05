The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has something they want you to do on International Firefighter's Day

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is coordinating a campaign to honor fallen firefighters using their most famous color.

The FNFFi asking people to change their porch lights to red on May 4th aand 5th as a show of honor and gratitude of the firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The campaign is also to honor International Firefighters Day on Monday, May 4th.