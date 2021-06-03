Rock Island gets public involved for new arts plan

The Rock Island Arts Commission held a meeting to help refocus its mission.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island's Arts Commission is looking for the public's input on what they want to see in the coming years.

On Wednesday, June 2, the commission held a meeting at Schwiebert Riverfront Park to discuss their plans in an open forum.

Leaders with the commission say every four or five years they like to get feedback and ideas to refine their mission. One member said that could include things like expanding online resources and public events.

"I think we just want to know what our focus should be, times have definitely changed in the last year or so and how can we help artists get back into the swing of things," said Amber Williams.

Murals have been commissioned by the Martin Luther King Junior Center and Friendship Manor.

In September of 2020, the Arts Commission made messages around Rock Island to honor "healthcare heroes" in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.