Remembering Larry 'The Flag Man' Eckhardt

Larry Eckhardt was known around the community for being a driving force behind honoring the lives and sacrifices of service men and women.
Credit: WQAD

Pay It Forward – A Veteran’s Day Special for Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt (November 2012)
Credit: WQAD

Larry “The Flag Man” featured in 9/11 event (September 2014)

Credit: WQAD

Volunteer firefighters help raise money for Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt to pay for cancer treatment (March 2018)

Credit: WQAD

“The Flag Man” comes to Clinton to honor fallen firefighter (January 2019)

Credit: WQAD

Community rallies to help Larry "The Flag Man" after accident on his way back from a funeral (July 2019)

Credit: WQAD

2020 JEFFERSON AWARDS: The Big Heart of "The Flag Man" and His Multi-State Impact (February 2020)

Credit: WQAD

"Larry the Flagman" heads home one last time; his own flags welcoming him (February 2020)

Credit: WQAD

Little York raises flags for Larry the Flag Man (February 2020) 

Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt passes away (March 2020)