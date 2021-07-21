Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie's makes their return

After two years of obstacles, Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie's have reopened in Davenport, just down the street from their old location.

On Saturday, July 18 they opened their doors, just a block down from their original location on 2nd Street.

"It's going great, better than expected," said Ragged Records' owner. "Really long line this morning, almost down to the old store."