Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie's makes their return

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After two years of obstacles, Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie's have reopened in Davenport.
In 2019, the stores were overcome by record flooding from the Mississippi River. In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic implemented restrictions on businesses and people were encouraged to stay in their homes.
On Saturday, July 18 they opened their doors, just a block down from their original location on 2nd Street.
"It's going great, better than expected," said Ragged Records' owner. "Really long line this morning, almost down to the old store."
The two store owners used their new, larger location to add some new additions, including extensive album selections and more to the vintage clothing line.