How is the Quad Cities community taking action on Earth Day?

Quad Cities organizations and businesses are holding environment events, spreading awareness, and helping the planet this Earth day.

MOLINE, Ill. — Earth Day is arriving on Friday, April 22, marking the most prominent environmental awareness and action day.

Organizations and businesses across the country honor the occasion by hosting environmental events and participating in activism in whatever ways they know best.

We're keeping track of Earth Day events, activities and deals that you can take part in around the Quad Cities area.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.

Earth Day Extravanganza Volunteer Day - Davenport Parts and Recreation

Join DPR at the Fejervary Learning Center to take part in guided spring cleanup around the center.

Activities include raking, weeding, clearing branches and sticks, and beautification of the park space.

Volunteers get a tour of the center, refreshments, and a thank-you gift

Saturday, April 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood center has been planting a tree for every donor who redeems a voucher, lasting from March 21 to May 15.

All presenting donors are given a voucher for a gift card, and the National Forest Foundation Plants a tree on their behalf.

During Earth Week 2022, ImpactLife revealed that they are on track to plant over 10,000 trees and counting.

To schedule an appointment for donation, please call (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

Earth Day Crafternoon - Rock Island Public Library

Participants of any age can take part to try out and work with recycled crafts.

Wednesday, April 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Downtown Library's Children's Story Area and Southwest Library's Community Room.

Riverdale Trees for Kids plating - Riverdale Heights Elementary School

Riverdale Heights Elementary School students will be planting trees at the building and at City Hall following grants from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Mid-American Energy.

Ceremonial groundbreaking, speech from Mayor Heddlesten, and school tree planting on Friday, April 22 at 8:45 a.m. at Riverdale Heights Elementary School.

Followed by additional planting at City Hall at 1:30 p.m., in which the public is invited to participate.

Youth art show consisting entirely of recycled goods, arts, and crafts

Also features a recycling drive and healthy treats

Sunday, April 23 from, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Longview Park

Earth Day Fest - St. Ambrose University

On-site waste sort, educational activities, sustainability pledges, and eco-friendly good sale

Rogalski Center patio, St. Ambrose University from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the student-led Greenlife Club and the university's Sustainability Committee