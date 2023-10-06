Finding furry friends forever homes, Rock Island County dedicating October as 'A Home for Every Pet Month'

A new initiative from Rock Island County Board is aimed at uniting families with lifetime companions.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Shelter crowding in the Quad Cities seems to be normal, but Rock Island County is hoping to change that.

“There is a significant waiting list of dogs and cats who are in need of homes,” said Richard Brunk, a Rock Island County board member. “We wanted to remind the public that if they’re thinking about a new pet, October is a great month to take action. There are thousands of pets awaiting homes in our community on any given day.”

In a recent decision, the board approved a program called "A Home For Every Pet Month". This promotion works in conjunction with the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control Shelter and QC Paws. The goal to highlight the need for pet homes.

For more information, call the Rock Island County Administration Office at (309) 558-3605, or visit the Rock Island County website.