Quad City Animal Welfare Center participating in annual 'Empty the Shelters' campaign Dec. 1-10

QCAWC is just one of 275 shelters across the country hosting an adoption special in the first week and a half of December aiming to find places for homeless pets.

MILAN, Ill. — Are you looking for a new furry family member to take home this holiday season? The Quad City Animal Welfare Center hopes you consider one of the homeless pets in its shelter to cuddle up on the couch with you.

With help from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the QCAWC is bringing hope to these animals by participating in the "Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope" adoption event from Dec. 1-10.

During this time, those hoping to adopt a dog can do so for just $50. The adoption fee for fancy felines is just $20. Normally, it's $100 to adopt a dog and $50 for a cat.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

‼ 1/2 price adoptions starts tomorrow ‼ Thanks to the generosity of the Bissell Pet Foundation, we are participating in... Posted by Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

This event is the largest funded and has helped more than 126,000 animals find homes in 47 states and Canada since 2016, according to a press release from QCAWC.

The shelter is located at 724 2nd Avenue West, Milan, Illinois 61264.