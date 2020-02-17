Love is in the air: 10 pets found their match 'speed dating' with Scott County shelter's 3rd annual event

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Animal lovers had the chance to find their purrrr-fect match over the Valentine's Day weekend.
The Humane Society of Scott County hosted their third annual "Speed Dating" Adoption event Saturday, Feb. 15 at PetSmart in Davenport.
Nearly 20 pets were looking for that special someone to spend the rest of their lives with.
Shelter volunteers say they played match-maker to pair an owner's personality and lifestyle with a pet they would fit with.
"That's what we exist to do," Ryan Wille with the shelter said. "People come to us all the time and they say, 'I like to hike, I like to run, I like to sit on the couch, I don't get out much' and we always have a perfect pet to match whatever their lifestyle is. So essentially, that's what our job is on a daily basis."
From cats and dogs to a little hedgehog, 10 pets in total were adopted through the event.