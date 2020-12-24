Iowa Border Collie spreads Christmas cheer in 'wonderfully cheesy' trick video

Christmas 2020 might not feel very festive or merry so a North Liberty, Iowa Border Collie is showing off her tricks to spread some holiday cheer.

Emily Helin lives with her three border collies in North Liberty, Iowa and has been training dogs for 8 years. Helin sent News 8 a trick video of Rush showing off her talent and it's the gift we all needed.

"My Border collie, Rush, and I made this wonderfully cheesy Christmas trick video in hopes of bringing some joy and cheer to whoever needs it," Helin said. "We hope it makes you all smile. Enjoy and Merry Christmas."

Helin has two other Border Collies, Sweep and Fly who compete in disc, dock diving, sheep herding and flyball.