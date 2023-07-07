'All Strikes & No Balls': Animal rescue and River Bandits team up

It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources is raising awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets at the ballpark.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Have you ever seen a cat throw the first pitch at a baseball game?

If that sounds like the ideal start to the evening, you're in luck. It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources (ITAVARR) is partnering with the Quad City River Bandits in the "All Strikes & No Balls" event on July 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The event aims to raise awareness about the need to spay and neuter pets for population control and responsible ownership.

Scooter the neutered cat and star of a 2013 commercial, will kick things off with the "first pitch" from the mound. He's the mascot of Give Them Ten, a movement that seeks to improve the lives of cats through spay and neuter efforts.

ITAVARR will host a table on the concourse with a raffle, t-shirt and bookmark giveaways that share their message.

The baseball game will be followed by fireworks as part of Smart Toyota's Fireworks Friday, and a Silly Pint giveaway is sponsored by Milan Medical Group.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at ITAVARR's rescue or clinic locations at 1510 Grandview Avenue in Muscatine. The rescue is open Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A portion of ticket sales benefit the organization's care, shelter and support services for animals in need.