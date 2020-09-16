Skilled to Work: New chiller at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island

Hospital leaders showed us how it worked Monday, August 31st.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — UnityPoint Health Trinity's Bryan Garter has been at the forefront of the hospital's latest project to care for patients.

"We doubled the size of the previous one," he said in an interview Monday, August 31st.

The chiller serves an important purpose on campus.

"It allows us to maintain adequate temperatures throughout the facility to both meet regulatory needs and patient comfort throughout our spaces," Garter said Monday.

That chiller is powered through a new motor control center that's right next door. The more than $1 million project started in November of 2019 and was completed in March of 2020 through skilled union workers.

"We've used the Impact agreement for as long as I've been here and many years prior," Garter said.

UnityPoint Health Trinity has used 27 Impact agreements since 1999, not only on its Rock Island campus but on its Moline and Bettendorf campuses too. That's added up to $200 millions over the last 21 years. Garter said it's very important they use this agreement because the hospital knows what it's going to get.

"We know we're getting that skilled highly trained labor," he said. "It's consistency, high quality project work, and we know there won't be any work stoppages or any of that as well."