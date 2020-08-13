Skilled to work: SAU remodeling finished just in time for students to return

McMullen Hall will be ready for students Monday, August 17. The building was primarily used as a library and administration building when it was built back in 1941.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's a refurbished building on the campus of St. Ambrose University, and its name is McMullen Hall.

"The existing construction, we decided to leave the architectural features, due to the aesthetically pleasing portion of them," SAU Physical Plant Director Jim Hannon said in an interview Thursday, July 30th.

Hannon says the brick walls of the old building tie into the new construction of the building that's gone on over the past year."

"[It's got a] good solid foundation, good architecture," Hannon said. "We want to keep it alive on the campus."

Hannon says the building was primarily used as a library and administration building when it was built in 1941. Some 40 years later, it was converted into a classroom space, and then over the past year, more construction's gone on.

"Now the College of Business focuses in here with their offices, and there will be some general classrooms as well," Hannon said.

The nearly $9 million project was put together by union workers and contractors through an Illowa IMPACT agreement. Hannon says it guarantees them that the project's done on time with students coming back to class.

"They've met our deadlines," Hannon said. "They've been able to use union labor, sign the agreement, and meet our deadline, for having building built in a timely process in order to meet our schedule for the students needs."