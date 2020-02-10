Thanks to surveillance video and social media, a Moline teenager has his stolen work equipment returned

Through the power of social media, the hard-working teenager got his equipment back.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two brazen thieves have been caught on camera stealing a Moline teenager's lawn care equipment.

You can watch as a blue van pulls up.

A woman in a blue singlet gets out and walks out of shot. She then hurries back hauling a leaf blower shoving it into the car the duo then speeds off.

"I went to the back to look for my leaf blower and it was missing.“ That leaf blower belongs to Samuel Maynard.

The 17-year-old mows lawns part-time. "This is actually supposed to help get me through college."

September 17th was just like any other workday. Samuel was doubtful he'd ever see his leaf blower again until he checked his car's dashcam realizing the entire crime was caught on camera.

Samuel took to social media hoping someone would recognize the thieves.

"It spread like wildfire, we've gotten over 16000 views."

Police say the thieves saw the Facebook post and returned the equipment.