Grand opening party Saturday for first QC black female-owned, full service nail salon

"In everything that I do with my nails, with everything that I'm trying to accomplish, I want to be that lotus flower for myself."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities business owner is making history, by opening the first black female-owned, full service nail salon in the QCA.

Royal Lotus Nailz, located at 235 W. 35th St. Suite 2B in Davenport, held a grand opening party Saturday, Jan. 21, allowing people the chance to swing by and check out the QC's newest salon.

"It's very exciting," owner of Royal Lotus Nailz, Nadiyah Coly said.

Coly began the business part-time in 2020, after graduating from Capri College, and started in a suite.

"Everything that I've done and learned up to this point, has been me teaching myself," Coly said.

In October of 2022, Coly was able to move into the new Davenport location. She says her journey was one filled with obstacles.

"I was looking for a mentor," Coly said. "I was looking for someone to teach me and guide me and unfortunately, I couldn't find that in this this area."

Former students of Coly were at the party to show support.

"I'm super excited for her," former student Ania Lefman said. "She deserves this and I'm so excited to see what she's gonna do with it."

Lefman said Coly had a positive impact on her education, and now, career.

"I'm starting to open my own spot where I live," Lefman said. "She's definitely somebody that I keep going to to make sure that everything's going good."

The salon is full service from nails to facial aesthetics, and Coly has five technicians working for her. Coly also said they're hoping to add message therapy soon.