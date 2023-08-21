Local jazz icon passes away prior to jazz festival, attendees remember Nate Lawrence

Passing away last Wednesday, Polyrhythms director Nate Lawrence left a mark on the community.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Whether it was hosting his Third Sunday Jazz concerts at Rivermont Collegiate, organizing the Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival, or collaborating with KALA radio, jazz enthusiast Nate Lawrence left an indelible mark on the Quad Cities.

"What this meant to Nate was giving back to the community, and he really enjoyed connecting people and bringing people together," KALA Radio Director David Baker said.

News of his passing came last Wednesday afternoon, and while his cause of death hasn't been released, an overwhelming amount of people have been sharing their memories with the late jazz director.

Currently, it's unclear what the future holds for Polyrhythms, and for the Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival. One thing remains that Lawrence's legacy will live on in the Quad Cities community.