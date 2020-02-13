News 8's Angie Sharp has "Breakfast With..." the Heart Health Experts for American Heart Month

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — February is the perfect month to take control of your heart health.

That's because February is American Heart Month! To celebrate and raise awareness about heart disease - which is the number one killer of both men and women - we had "Breakfast With..." the American Heart Association on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities' Cardiac Nutrition Center in Rock Island, Illinois.

Riane Leib, Iowa City & Quad Cities Corporate Events Director for the American Heart Association joined us to talk about the simple changes you can make today to live a heart-healthy lifestyle (click the video above). She also promoted two upcoming events - Heart Ball and Heart Walk - which are great opportunities to learn about what the American Heart Association is doing in our communities to make a difference... and save lives:

Our "Breakfast With..." hostess was Teresa Pangan, a Nutritionist at the Cardiac Nutrition Center at UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities in Rock Island. She gave us some easy ways to swap your favorite foods for something healthier, plus talked about the Center's 6-Week Cooking With Heart Class (details here):