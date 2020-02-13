x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

breakfast-with

"Breakfast With..." the Heart Health Experts

News 8's Angie Sharp has "Breakfast With..." the Heart Health Experts for American Heart Month

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — February is the perfect month to take control of your heart health.

That's because February is American Heart Month! To celebrate and raise awareness about heart disease - which is the number one killer of both men and women - we had "Breakfast With..." the American Heart Association on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities' Cardiac Nutrition Center in Rock Island, Illinois. 

Riane Leib, Iowa City & Quad Cities Corporate Events Director for the American Heart Association joined us to talk about the simple changes you can make today to live a heart-healthy lifestyle (click the video above). She also promoted two upcoming events - Heart Ball and Heart Walk - which are great opportunities to learn about what the American Heart Association is doing in our communities to make a difference... and save lives:


Our "Breakfast With..." hostess was Teresa Pangan, a Nutritionist at the Cardiac Nutrition Center at UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities in Rock Island. She gave us some easy ways to swap your favorite foods for something healthier, plus talked about the Center's 6-Week Cooking With Heart Class (details here):


For more information about the American Heart Association, click here.

For more information about UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities, click here.

You can still get involved with American Heart Month by showing your RED! Take a look at how WQAD is supporting the American Heart Association:

Credit: WQAD
A rosy glow casts over 16th St in Moline, Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 12th as the WQAD TV was lit in shades of red, white, and pink, to honor National Heart Health month, which kicked off on Feb. 1.