BREAKFAST WITH… the AARP President of Iowa: Why it’s important to caucus February 3rd

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The Iowa caucuses are coming up! If you've never caucused before in the state, don't worry.

Chuck Betts, the President of the AARP of Iowa, joined us Thursday, Jan. 16, on Good Morning Quad Cities at the Machine Shed in Davenport.

He discussed how the process differs between Republicans and Democrats.

Betts said it's important for people to support their candidate at their caucus event because it starts the delegate process for the county, state and national conferences.