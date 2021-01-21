An Iowa mom's passion is helping others find their "why" - a road map in business and relationships

MOLINE, Ill. — Mariah Danielsen is the creative energy behind Wander Design Co., a graphic design business that develops the aesthetic for a business, while helping the entrepreneur discover her personal brand. She explains its not what you're selling that make you successful, it's the passion with which you sell it. That's why she believes in helping her clients find their "why".

"You don't have to have a business to find a why. Your why is bigger than any business," she explained. "It's how you are with friends, family members, coworkers or clients."

Mariah is the mom of two boys, ages 6 and 4. She has been working from home with her kids for the past six years, so her family was ready for the changes that came with the pandemic.

In this episode, Mariah talks to Denise about getting more confident as a business owner, how she declared herself a 'hat person' and why parts of her house resemble a Jurassic Park movie set.

Connect with Mariah at Wander Design Co.

