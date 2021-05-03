Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announces new name

The blood center formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has changed its name to help unite the service area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The blood center formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has changed its name to "ImpactLife."

The organization announced the name change Monday, May 3. Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer, explained that the change aims to unite the entire region that their services cover.

"The change is only to our name and logo, not to our mission, vision or values," he said.

The organization said that consolidating to this name will be more cost efficient, would eliminate confusion for hospital donors and hopefully increase donation.

They serve 120 hospitals across four states.