McDonald's to give away free Egg McMuffins for first-ever National Egg McMuffin Day

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’,” said David Tovar, Vice President of U.S. Communications. “We’re always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great-tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald’s.”