The unique fundraiser benefitting Dress for Success Quad Cities was underway as of noon Tuesday, May 18.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A unique fundraiser benefitting Dress for Success Quad Cities was underway as of noon Tuesday, May 18.

Shelby Ann, of Serenity Strong Coaching, aimed to do 1,000 burpees for the organization.

Supporters have taken guesses on how long it would take her to finish the challenge.

Meanwhile, her efforts are benefitting the nonprofit that collects clothing donations to help women in the workforce.

You can make a donation by texting BURPEES to 44321 or on this website.