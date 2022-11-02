NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Valentine's Day science experiment, plus dessert!

You only need a couple of items to really WOW your Valentine!

MOLINE, Ill. — If you can get your hands on a dry erase marker and one of these mini waffle makers, you are going to NAIL IT when it comes to Valentine's Day. We promise!

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, Febr. 11, we tried out two Valentine's Day related activities - a science experiment and a recipe.

First, the science experiment: All you need are dry erase markers, a glass or ceramic plate and water. That's it! Click here for the source of this mind-blowing and easy-to-do experiment, and watch the video above to see how we did.

Next, the recipe: Take your waffle-making skills up a notch by making these heart-shaped waffles with melted chocolate, sprinkles and whatever else you want. The little waffle iron is totally worth the money!