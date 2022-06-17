x
Nailed it or Failed It

Smoothie showdown: Linda, David put their blender skills to the test

News 8's Linda Swinford and David Bohlman put their smoothie-making skills against each other on National Eat Your Vegetables Day.

MOLINE, Ill — National Eat Your Vegetables Day is Friday, June 17, and News 8's Linda Swinford and David Bohlman had a smoothie faceoff for Good Morning Quad Cities' weekly Nailed It or Failed It segment.

Linda went for a green smoothie that sneaks in a serving of kale beneath the delicious fruity flavors. Click/tap here for the recipe from A Couple Cooks.

David went for a sweet, creamy and tropical combination for his smoothie. With pineapple and banana, the smoothie was the perfect start to any summer morning. Click/tap here for the recipe from Dinner at the Zoo.

Watch the video above to learn which smoothie came out on top!

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.

