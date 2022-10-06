GMQC makes veggie-filled rolls for National Eggroll Day, tries 'healthy Coke' TikTok recipe

These spring rolls feature loads of veggies, shrimp and a sweet-chili-peanut-butter dipping sauce!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — National Eggroll Day is Friday, June 10, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew was inspired to make homemade spring rolls during its weekly Nailed It or Failed It segment.

The rolls featured fresh veggies, shrimp and a sweet-chili-peanut-butter dipping sauce. Find the recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch here.

News 8's David Bohlman also got Linda Swinford and Andrew Stutzke to participate in a new TikTok trend of making "healthy Coke." The cola recipe, inspired by this TikTok from Ashley McCrary, mixes sparkling water with a dash of balsamic vinegar. Crazy, right?

Watch the video above to find out if the recipes were a "Nailed It" or "Failed It"!