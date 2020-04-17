NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wake Brewing's Beer Bread

Beer... and Bread. It doesn't get much better than that, right?
A couple weeks ago, I noticed that Wake Brewing in Rock Island posted their beer bread recipe and I thought - why not try it out for Nailed It or Failed It on April 17, 2020? It's the perfect mix - pun intended! - of doing something fun while at home and supporting a local business at the same time.
Ingredients:
- 3 Cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1/4-Cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder
- 1 Teaspoon Salt
- 1 Stick Melted Unsalted Butter
- 12-Ounces Wake Brewing Beer
Directions:
- Preheat Oven to 350°F.
- Grease 9x5-Inch Loaf Pan
- Whisk Dry Ingredients
- Add Beer
- Mix with Wooden Spoon
- Pour Half of Melted Butter into Loaf Pan
- Add Batter
- Pour Other Half of Melted Butter on Top
- Bake for 50-60 Minutes
- Let Cool. Store in Plastic Bag. Enjoy!
Wake Brewing Co-Owner, Jason Parris, told me that this rustic bread is great with button it for soups or in the morning with jam. If you try it out, post a picture of your creation on social media - tag Wake Brewing - and use the hashtags #WakeCanBake #WellnessByWakeBrewing!