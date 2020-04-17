NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wake Brewing's Beer Bread

It's an old recipe that's regaining popularity thanks to so many people staying home during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Beer... and Bread. It doesn't get much better than that, right?

A couple weeks ago, I noticed that Wake Brewing in Rock Island posted their beer bread recipe and I thought - why not try it out for Nailed It or Failed It on April 17, 2020? It's the perfect mix - pun intended! - of doing something fun while at home and supporting a local business at the same time.

Ingredients:

3 Cups All-Purpose Flour

1/4-Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Stick Melted Unsalted Butter

12-Ounces Wake Brewing Beer

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 350°F.

Grease 9x5-Inch Loaf Pan

Whisk Dry Ingredients

Add Beer

Mix with Wooden Spoon

Pour Half of Melted Butter into Loaf Pan

Add Batter

Pour Other Half of Melted Butter on Top

Bake for 50-60 Minutes

Let Cool. Store in Plastic Bag. Enjoy!