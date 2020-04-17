x
NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wake Brewing's Beer Bread

It's an old recipe that's regaining popularity thanks to so many people staying home during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Beer... and Bread. It doesn't get much better than that, right?

A couple weeks ago, I noticed that Wake Brewing in Rock Island posted their beer bread recipe and I thought - why not try it out for Nailed It or Failed It on April 17, 2020? It's the perfect mix - pun intended! - of doing something fun while at home and supporting a local business at the same time.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1/4-Cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon Salt
  • 1 Stick Melted Unsalted Butter
  • 12-Ounces Wake Brewing Beer

Directions:

  • Preheat Oven to 350°F.
  • Grease 9x5-Inch Loaf Pan
  • Whisk Dry Ingredients
  • Add Beer
  • Mix with Wooden Spoon
  • Pour Half of Melted Butter into Loaf Pan
  • Add Batter
  • Pour Other Half of Melted Butter on Top
  • Bake for 50-60 Minutes
  • Let Cool. Store in Plastic Bag. Enjoy!

Wake Brewing Co-Owner, Jason Parris, told me that this rustic bread is great with button it for soups or in the morning with jam. If you try it out, post a picture of your creation on social media - tag Wake Brewing - and use the hashtags #WakeCanBake #WellnessByWakeBrewing!