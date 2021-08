With just a little bit of food coloring and a LOT of salt, you can make a beautiful work of art in less than 3 minutes!

If you need a quick project that has an instant "wow" factor, this craft is for you! All you need is salt... lots of salt.

On Friday, August 20th, 2021 on Nailed It Or Failed It, we used glue, salt, and food coloring mixed with water to make these works of art.