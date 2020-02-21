NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Unusual Uses for Pickles

They don't just have to sit in your fridge for months on end.

MOLINE, Ill. — We are taking pickles to a whole new level, friends.

Eric found a unique recipe circulating on social media and so we had to give it a go for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, February 21st, 2020. This is how to make Pickle Mozzarella Sticks!

The star of this recipe is, obviously, the pickles. Find the biggest ones you can at the store!

You'll also need mozzarella sticks, flour, eggs, and bread crumbs.

Click the video above to see how we were able to combine all of those ingredients into a delicious appetizer that puts regular fried pickles to shame!

Then, click the video below to see how they turned out - PLUS we share amazing ways you can use pickle juice to cure hiccups, turn flowers blue, and more:

Cocktail of the Week

We had a very special guest join us for Cocktail of the Week - WQAD Editor Extraordinare, Elise Edens! She showed us how to make The Blue Dolphin (recipe below):

Ingredients:

1 Part UV Blue

3 Parts Lemonade

Directions: