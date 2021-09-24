NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Quesadillas Made in a Unique Way

September 25 is National Quesadilla Day, and we are celebrating ... with a waffle iron!

Flip. Flop. Flip. FLOP. I always FAIL when I try to make quesadillas in a skillet - all the stuff that's inside always ends up on the outside. I've found a solution, though! You can make quesadillas that are perfectly cooked on both sides - in the waffle iron!

What's more, quesadillas can be so much more than just beef or chicken and cheese. For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, September 24, 2021, we tried out a breakfast quesadilla and a hot dog quesadilla.