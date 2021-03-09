NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Unique Pumpkin Spice Recipes

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice... but is it Always Delicious?

Fall's favorite flavor is out in full force, but have you ever tried pumpkin spice in recipes that don't have the word "latte" at the end of it?

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, September 3rd, 2021, we incorporated pumpkin and all those savory spices into two unique recipes - pancakes and salsa.

Click the video above to see how we tested the limits of what pumpkin spice can do!

For the pancakes recipe, click here.

For the salsa recipe, click here.

