It's gardening season - finally! I always take Craig Hignight's advice and wait until around Memorial Day Weekend to plant my herbs and vegetables, but if you want a way to start the "fruits of your labor" indoors - just grab a toilet paper roll!

Yes, a toilet paper roll. With a little bit of maneuvering, you can construct a little starter seed pod for anything you want to grow. Click the video above to see how to do it - and be sure to keep an eye on my furry sidekick!