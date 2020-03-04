NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: The Paper Towel Challenge

We are testing out a popular challenge going viral that only requires three household items!

I'm not going to pretend that I'm a hip youngster who understands TikTok, but when I saw #papertowelchallenge trending on the ol' social media - I could not contain my curiosity!

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, I gave it go... and I'm so glad I did. What an easy and instantly gratifying experiment! All you need are paper towels, a marker, and something with water in it - that's it. The rest - is up to you and your creativity.

Click the video above to see how you can reveal secret messages and impress all of your "co-workers" and "bosses" (i.e. kids and significant others) while you stay home and self-isolate.