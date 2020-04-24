NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Testing Out The Bleach Tie Dye Trend

Angie & Madison Team Up - At A Distance - To Try The Latest TikTok Trend

I would like to preface this by saying I am not a trendy person. As I type this, I am wearing a white-collared shirt from 2011. Why? It's a classic.

So, when News 8's Madison Conner pitched this idea - I was instantly skeptical. She is much cooler than me, friends. However, I figured - if we did it together and one of us fails (probably me), then at least we had a 50% success rate.

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, April 24th, 2020, we tested out the Bleach Tie Dye Trend. This is basically like the tie dyeing we all know and love from childhood, but it's with bleach (so wear gloves!) and it an effect on dark clothes instead of white clothes.