NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Tasty Ways to Stay Cool as the Weather Warms Up

Colorful Crafts to Beat the Heat!

It's summertime and with temperatures rising, it's important to find new - and fun - ways to stay cool. Here are some ideas that were tested on Nailed It Or Failed It on July 17, 2020:

All you need are slices of fruit - lemons, limes, oranges - as well as a bowl of water mixed with food coloring. Slice up the fruit, add it to the bowl, let it sit for about 15 minutes, then drain the excess water and freeze the fruit. Add it to drinks for a delicious and colorful take on a plain ol' glass of water!