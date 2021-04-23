NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Secret Ingredient Salad

You think you've seen it all... then a Chef on Food Network comes out with this - Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad. WHAT!?
We had to try it out, so on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities, we put our cooking skills to the test... which isn't saying a lot.
We mixed up mayo, sour cream, cider vinegar, sugar, and dijon mustard - it's already getting weird - and then added shredded carrots, celery, and snap peas. Finally, the popcorn - sprinkled with white cheddar seasoning! Mix, mix, mix and VIOLA - Click the video above to see what we thought!