NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Cute Christmas Critters

We love when get Nailed It Or Failed It ideas from our viewers - and we love it even more when those viewers are related to our colleagues!

On Friday, December 11th, 2020, we made candy cane holders that look like mice out of felt - thanks to a craft supplied to us from Cindy Poletto - who is the mother of WQAD News 8 Editor/Photographer Mikey Poletto!

For Cocktail of the Week, we are "upping" our hot chocolate game ahead of a wintry weekend.

For it to be considered a "cocktail," you can always add a little "something something" to your cocoa - like Bailey's or Peppermint Schnapps. If you're looking for some festive add-ons or add-ins, here's a couple of ideas:

Snowflake Marshmallows

You'll need a large marshmallow, as well as eight toothpicks and 16 mini marshmallows. Thread two mini marshmallows on each toothpick, then stick all eight into the large marshmallow to make a snowflake!

Candy Cane Marshmallows

You'll need a mini candy cane, a large marshmallow, some melted chocolate dyed green or red, and green or red sprinkle. Stick the mini candy cane into the large marshmallow, then dip the 'mallow into your melted chocolate, followed by the sprinkles.