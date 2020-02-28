NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Missing Snow? Bring the Winter Fun Indoors

MOLINE, Ill. — Despite waking up to a light layer of snow this morning, there isn't much out there to play with. So on Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, February 28th, 2020, we are bringing the winter fun indoors!

Click the video above to see how to make your own "snowball" launcher! The instructions are super easy. All you need is a plastic cup, scissors, a balloon, a glue gun, and "snowballs" - Styrofoam balls, cotton balls, pom poms, whatever you want! Hopefully, this will make up for the fact that there's really no snow on the ground - plus it can help cure your cabin fever! Take a look: